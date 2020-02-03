Celebration of life for fallen officer Katie Thyne set for Monday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A celebration of life will be held Monday night to honor fallen Newport News police officer Katie Thyne, who was laid to rest over the weekend in New England.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. in Hampton’s Liberty Baptist Church at 1021 Big Bethel Road.

On Saturday, more than 30 Newport News police officers attended Thyne’s funeral services in Lowell, Massachusetts, where Thyne was born.

Thyne, who leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, was remembered as someone who was always smiling and “a true hero” to the community she’d been serving since her police graduation ceremony on June 2019.

The Navy veteran was fatally injured in a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park on January 30. Police said the driver tried to flee, dragging Thyne by his driver’s side door about a block before she was pinned between the car and a tree. She died at the hospital later that night.

In lieu of flowers, Thyne’s family asks for donations to be made in support of her daughter Raegan through the Officer Thyne Memorial Fund. A verified GoFundMe has also been started in support of Thyne’s family.

Governor Ralph Northam has also ordered all United States and Virginia flags across the commonwealth to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Thyne.

Look for live coverage of the service here on WAVY.com.