Car crashes into Petersburg home to end police chase; 3 in custody

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were taken into custody after a police chase ended with a car crashing into a home in Petersburg early Tuesday morning.

The ‘brief pursuit’ began after a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to pull a Pontiac Sedan over near Monument and Prince George Street for failure to stop at a stop sign and defective equipment.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued to drive recklessly at a high rate of speed, VSP said in a release. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the pursuit ended after when the driver attempted to turn left onto Washington Street, veered into a yard and struck a home.

Police said the foundation of the home, a fence and a parked vehicle were damaged, but the one person who was inside the home was not injured.

Three males who were inside the car were not injured and taken into custody.

“Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation,” VSP said.

The Petersburg Police Department and Petersburg Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

