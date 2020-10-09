Buckroe Fishing Pier repairs nearly complete

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The project to repair damages sustained to the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach in Hampton is nearly complete as of Thursday.

A loose barge crashed into the pier last November causing parts of it to collapse. Hampton city officials say the repairs were expected to cost nearly $1 million — not including the additional $98,000 to stabilize the pier and remove initial debris. In July of this year, the repairs were about halfway done.

City officials say that the pier is now “substantially complete” with only a few items remaining before it is ready to reopen. The punch list includes installing light fixtures, which are expected to be delivered by November 12.

The other item is the removal of the barge and crane. However, due to the instability of the barge, the contractor decided to cut it into pieces and haul it away on tracks.

Officials say the pier is not safe to be reopened until the contractor has safely removed all equipment from the site. The contractor estimates completion by October 16.

