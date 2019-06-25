Man shot on Wise Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting Monday night on Wise Road in Hampton.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Wise Road around 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old Hampton man in the backyard of a residence suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no other details about this shooting, but this is not far from the Buckroe Beach area where two adults and two children were shot on Saturday night. That shooting happened near E. Pembroke Avenue, right off the beach area. All four victims are expected to be OK, and police are still searching for the suspect in that case.

A heavy police presence has been in the Buckroe area since Monday morning, when a 2-year-old boy was reported missing. Noah Tomlin still hadn’t been found as of 10 p.m. Monday.