Breeze adding flights from Norfolk to Long Island, Palm Beach — starting at $39 one-way

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Breeze Airways is adding even more cheap roundtrip flights from Norfolk, with one-way fares to Long Island and Palm Beach, Florida, starting at just $39.

Breeze, a new budget airline that started flights from Norfolk in June, announced the new destinations on Monday. The flights to Long Island land at Long Island MacArthur Airport, about an hour and a half outside New York City via train or car.

Breeze will run four weekly roundtrip flights between Long Island and Norfolk starting February 17, on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

The roundtrip flights from Norfolk to West Palm Beach start at $59 one-way and run only on Saturdays.

Breeze also has round-trip flights from Norfolk to New Orleans, Charleston, Pittsburgh, Tampa and more.

For more information and to book flights, click here.