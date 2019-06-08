BLOG: Flash Flooding and Heavy Rain yesterday

Many areas across Hampton Roads had heavy rainfall develop during the mid-afternoon yesterday. We have rainfall rates Friday evening around 3″ to 4″ per hour in a few communities at times. If you saw our newscast this morning you may have seen some of the flash flooding from a few of our communities. The worst spot may have been Wakefield where more than 4.8″ of rain fell. (Heavy Rain Near Virginia Diner)

Regional Rainfall Totoals

Other Rain Totals

There were also reports of flash flooding in Deep Creek last night. Looking ahead to today, we will see scattered showers this morning, then mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. However, a few more showers may move through this evening. If you are planning on going to see the Fireworks at Harborfest, stay tuned to their websites for updates on the schedule for today.

More rain is expected Sunday, however I do not believe we will see more flash flooding this weekend.

Extra Rain this weekend.

We could see two rounds of heavy rain early next week on Monday and Tuesday. We are going to keep an eye on that and will let you know what we can expect as those days get closer.

Enjoy your weekend and see you at Harborfest today! I will be there from 12pm to 2pm.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson