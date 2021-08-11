Blast Off! 7-Eleven successfully delivers Slurpee drink to space

Mich. (WAVY) — There’s a new player entering the space race!

Following weeks of social media campaigns, 7-Eleven officially made its debut in space Tuesday with a special Slurpee delivery.

After a month-long battle between iconic flavors, Coca-Cola won and was sent off to the final frontier. Cherry and Blue Raspberry were close runners-up.

The drink took off around 11 a.m. from a store in Michigan, the Slurpee capital of the country, and reached a height of 120,267 feet above sea level.

Officials say the frozen beverage somehow survived the trip to space.

Check out footage from the launch below.