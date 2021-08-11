Blast Off! 7-Eleven successfully delivers Slurpee drink to space

Mich. (WAVY) — There’s a new player entering the space race!
Following weeks of social media campaigns, 7-Eleven officially made its debut in space Tuesday with a special Slurpee delivery.
After a month-long battle between iconic flavors, Coca-Cola won and was sent off to the final frontier. Cherry and Blue Raspberry were close runners-up.
The drink took off around 11 a.m. from a store in Michigan, the Slurpee capital of the country, and reached a height of 120,267 feet above sea level.
Officials say the frozen beverage somehow survived the trip to space.
Check out footage from the launch below.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.