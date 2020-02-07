1  of  11
Bill to allow college athletes to earn cash from endorsements dies in Va. House

by: Associated Press

A House bill that was shelved this week would have made Virginia the second state to allow its college athletes to make money off of their names, images and likenesses. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, introduced House Bill 300, that would have allowed student-athletes to earn money through endorsement contracts and obtain representation from an agent or attorney.

The bill also said that the aforementioned actions can’t result in the loss of eligibility or scholarships. The House Subcommittee on Higher Education voted to table the bill Tuesday, meaning it won’t be heard in either chamber this session.  

