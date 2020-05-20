Backstreet Boys tour postponed due to pandemic; Virginia Beach concert was set for July 19

WANTAGH, NY – JUNE 16: (L-R) Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean of The Backstreet Boys perform at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With the coronavirus pandemic still here for the foreseeable future, the Backstreet Boys aren’t coming back to Virginia Beach anytime soon.

The boy band has decided to postpone their entire DNA World Tour in North America, originally scheduled to go from July to October. The tour included a July 19 stop in Virginia Beach.

“As much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our fans,” the group said on Twitter. “We are officially postponing the DNA North American tour. Make sure you hang on to your tickets, because you know we’ll be back again!”

The group says it will make an announcement about the tour coming up next week. For updates, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Several acts the Virginia Beach amphitheater have been postponed due to the pandemic, including Kenny Chesney and Alanis Morisette, but several have yet to make the call. To see the full list, click here.