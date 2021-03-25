Cuban immigrant drowns attempting to swim around border fence that extends into ocean

The area where the border fence stretches into the ocean is called Friendship Park at Border Field State Park. Two people have drowned recently trying to swim around the barrier to enter the United States. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A Cuban national died Wednesday night while trying to enter the U.S. by swimming around the border barrier that stretches into the ocean between Tijuana and San Diego.

This is the second person who has drowned in this area in less than two weeks. The other was a woman from Central America.

The latest victim was described as a man between 30 and 40 years of age.

A couple walks along the beach at Border Field State Park towards the U.S. and Mexico border fence on February 4, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The head of Tijuana’s security and public safety, Pedro Cruz Camarena, said the coastal area is one of the points along the border where many risk their lives trying to enter the United States.

“These are people seeking the American dream,” said Cruz Camarena. “People think the wall is not that long, and they believe they can make the turn, but the waves can be extraordinary and even a good swimmer can go under.”

Cruz Camarena is warning people the water should be avoided.

“Due to the drownings, we’ll patrol the area more, we fear some migrants now staying at that campsite near the border might try to cross by using the sea as a pathway,” he said.

