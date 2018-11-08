Tolls increase at Midtown, Downtown tunnels starting Jan. 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) on Thursday announced that tolls will increase in 2019 at the Midtown and Downtown tunnels.

According to a news release from ERT, starting January 1, E-ZPass tolls for passenger vehicles heading through the tunnels will increase to $1.79 during non-peak hours — which are 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

That’s a 6 cent increase from the current non-peak rate of $1.73.

The peak hour E-ZPass rate for passenger vehicles will be $2.20, which will be an increase of 11 cents over the current rate. Peak hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To put this cost in perspective, if you were to travel through the tunnel twice every weekday for work during peak hours using an E-ZPass, for 48 weeks out of the year, you would pay $1,056.

For heavy vehicles, the E-ZPass rates will be $5.36 during non-peak hours and $8.80 during peak hours.

The rates for registered pay by plate and unregistered pay by plate users are even higher. If you don’t have an E-ZPass already, you can register for one at this link.

See a full breakdown of the 2019 rates in the image below.