Toll Patrol: Local woman gets help after Jordan Bridge issues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Camille Lewis was in a pinch.

She called 10 On Your Side after she said she had paid a late toll bill of $195 to the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, but the hold on her vehicle registration was not lifted as promised.

Lewis paid the bill, but couldn’t get updated stickers for her expired tags.

She was hiding the car off the main street of her apartment complex. “It’s right over here, out of the way because my decals are expired,” she said on Tuesday.

The tags read January 2019.

“They already told me I could get towed. Who is going to pay my tow fee?” She wondered.

It all began when the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles told her there was a block on her registration. So Lewis paid the $195 due in late toll bills to the Jordan Bridge.

“I paid the fee last week, Monday, and Jordan Bridge people told me it take 24-48 hours to clear, and they would remove the hold from the DMV,” Lewis said.

She called the Jordan Bridge Thursday, Friday and Monday, Feb. 11.

“They told me my bill was paid in full, but they had a block on the DMV that they were having computer problems and they couldn’t release the block at this time, and I would have to wait until this gets cleared,” Lewis said, adding that is when she decided to call 10 On Your Side.

While we were with Lewis at her car, we hooked her up with Veronica Latonio, the director of collections and treasury for the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Latonio told Lewis on the phone, “I apologize we didn’t receive this explanation directly from our call center. We really should have.”

Communication was the problem. The payment was confirmed received, but the hold wasn’t lifted — and it took longer than the 24-48 hours Lewis was told it would take.

Latonio confirmed that, saying, “Well, first it is not 24-48 hours.” 10 On Your Side reminded Latonio that is what Lewis was told.

“We will provide some coaching back to our collection agency in reference to the time frame,” Latonio responded. “We will advise them we need additional time once we get notice the hold should be lifted. We have advised them when they see an account impacted on a registration hold and they are getting more than one call…like we saw they got from Ms. Lewis then they need to let us know here at the local office.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Lewis got the tag updated with an April sticker. There was an insurance issue that is being resolved, and once that is done, she will get a sticker for January 2020.

“I called 10 On Your Side because you are the toll patrol,” Lewis said. “Thanks to you for getting this fixed.”