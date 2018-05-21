Today is the deadline to register to vote in June primary

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote or update an existing voter registration before the June primary is approaching.

The Virginia Department of Elections says registrations must be received or postmarked by Monday. You can also register to vote online.

The primary is June 12.

In addition to some local races, there are primary races for congressional seats and a Republican primary race among challengers looking to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine does not have a primary opponent.

Voters can use an online lookup tool to see who is on their ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is also quickly approaching. Requests must be received by your local registrar by 5 p.m. June 5.