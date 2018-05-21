Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

Today is the deadline to register to vote in June primary

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
voting-machine_406969

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote or update an existing voter registration before the June primary is approaching.

The Virginia Department of Elections says registrations must be received or postmarked by Monday. You can also register to vote online.

The primary is June 12.

In addition to some local races, there are primary races for congressional seats and a Republican primary race among challengers looking to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. Kaine does not have a primary opponent.

Voters can use an online lookup tool to see who is on their ballot.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is also quickly approaching. Requests must be received by your local registrar by 5 p.m. June 5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories