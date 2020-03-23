Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

Tito’s Handmade… hand sanitizer?

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Austin-based distillery Tito’s Handmade Vodka said its vodka wouldn’t make a good hand sanitizer.

Now, they’re close to delivering something that will.

In a tweet Sunday, the distillery announced they’re nearly done with an ethanol-based hand sanitizer that they’ll give out for free.

The distillery will make 24 tons of hand sanitizer after the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau authorized production by permitted distillers. Hand sanitizer has to be at least 60% alcohol in order to be effective. Don’t drink it, either.

“While we don’t have all the details quite yet,” the tweet reads, “we do know we will be giving it away for free to our community and those most in need.”

Driftwood’s Desert Door Distillery donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Austin Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories