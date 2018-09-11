Tips for hurricane safety from Virginia Natural Gas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the North Carolina coast on Friday, bringing with it the potential for power outages in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks.

Those who power their home and appliances using gas may also lose utility function, depending on how severe Hurricane Florence’s impacts are, according to Virginia Natural Gas.

Virginia Natural Gas is encouraging residents with gas appliances and fixtures to leave their natural gas service operational during Hurricane Florence, adding that most modern appliances have a safety valve that shuts off gas flow if there is a loss of pressure or flooding, according to a news release.

Those who have an electronic ignition for their gas appliances won’t be able to use them if power goes out.

Customers who want to buy a natural gas generator should check with Virginia Natural Gas before they buy and install it to make sure that their service line will allow for the generator to operate properly.

Residents who want to shut off their natural gas service shouldn’t do it themselves — they should call a professional plumber or HVAC worker to do it for them. Those same professionals should be the ones who restore gas service to customers after Hurricane Florence, according to Virginia Natural Gas.

If gas appliances are flooded, customers shouldn’t try to turn them on again until a professional has inspected them for leaks and other safety concerns.

Anyone who believes they have experienced a gas or carbon monoxide leak during or after Hurricane Florence should leave the area immediately and call the Virginia Natural Gas 24-hour emergency line at 1-877-572-3342. They should avoid using anything that could start a fire, like cellphones, matches and flashlights, while they are in an area with a gas or carbon monoxide leak.

Those who think that they may be experiencing headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting related to carbon monoxide poisoning should seek immediate medical attention, according to Virginia Natural Gas.

Before Hurricane Florence hits, gas customers should make sure that their outdoor vent openings and air intakes are clear of debris. After the hurricane, if trees have fallen on a customer’s property, they should call VA811 to have their underground utilities marked before removal, according to Virginia Natural Gas.

If a customer’s gas line is exposed or damaged during Hurricane Florence, they should call the Virginia Natural Gas emergency line for assistance.