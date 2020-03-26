TikTok star showcases ‘Distance Dance’ encouraging people to stay home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started his portion of Wednesday’s press conference by featuring TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio. The 15-year-old, who has the most TikTok followers with more than 41 million, partnered with the Ohio-based company Proctor & Gamble to encourage everyone to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

She created a 15-second dance being dubbed the “Distance Dance,” which has 8.3 million views. Governor DeWine said this will bring even more awareness to the novel coronavirus, especially to teenagers who make up a large portion of D’Amelio’s following.

On Sunday, Dr. Amy Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

