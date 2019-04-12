Tides celebrate 27th home opener at Harbor Park; lose in extra innings

NORFOLK (WAVY) – A crowd of 7,515 cheered on the Norfolk Tides for the first time this season. Harbor Park celebrated its 27th opening day, though the festivities didn’t come with a win.

The Toledo Mud Hens spoiled the opening day party with a 7-5 win in 11 innings, and handed the Tides their sixth straight loss.

Still, Thursday night was Norfolk’s official “welcome back” to baseball.

“It’s wonderful to have it here,” said local fan Bob Ianucci. “All the fans are out enjoying it, and I am too.”

Norfolk fans still have 10 more chances to see the Tides before they hit the road again.