CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-year-old was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, police say.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a dark sedan came through the area firing several gun shots at multiple buildings in that area. A three-year-old was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.