CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A three-year-old was grazed by a bullet Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, police say.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Farmer Lane for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a dark sedan came through the area firing several gun shots at multiple buildings in that area. A three-year-old was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.