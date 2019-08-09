Three weeks from kickoff, ODU’s Wilder gives pep work to construction crews

NORFOLK (WAVY) — We are three weeks away from the opening of Old Dominion’s rebuilt S.B. Ballard Stadium.



The $67 million rebuild began after the final game of last season as construction crews tore down and replaced the clam shell sides. The new stadium will offer modern amenities not seen at the old Foreman Field.



Increased leg room, more concessions and bathrooms, a private club, a new press box, a new video board, LED ribbons and a new playing surface.

Head Coach Bobby Wilder spent the last 10 seasons at the old Foreman Field, and he’s anxious about his new home.

“I was over there with Steve Ballard and his crew and he asked me to give them a pep talk,” Wilder said. “I equated it to they are in the 4th quarter right now, the two-minute drill with what they are doing right now.”

In addition to offering up creature comforts for the fans, Wilder says the new digs are advantageous in other areas, too.



“It’s a huge boost for our program,” Wilder said. “It’s going to help us not only with our current team, our fan base, but a huge boost in recruiting.”



Old Dominion opens the new S.B. Ballard on Saturday August 31 against Norfolk State.