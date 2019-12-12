Three suspects wanted for business robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating an armed business robbery that occurred on Wednesday night.

Emergency communications received the call just before 10:30 p.m. for a robbery that had just occurred at the Fox Hill convenience store in the 1st block of Old Fox Hill Road.

The investigation revealed that three suspects entered the business, displayed firearms, and demanded money. They received an undisclosed amount of money, and tobacco products, and then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. If there is any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.