Three people displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people are without a home after an early Sunday morning fire.

It happened in the 700 block of Hollywood Avenue. Suffolk Fire & Rescue received the call around 1:26 a.m.

Officials say one person was pulled out of the structure by citizens and was in the street prior to the arrival of fire units.

Citizens confirmed one occupant was still trapped by fire in the interior.

Fire crews initiated a vent, enter, search tactic by entering the rear window of the structure and found a disabled and bedridden male occupant in the bed with heavy smoke conditions and zero visibility.

The rear window was cut to make a large opening and the male occupant was rescued through the opening.

The fire was contained to the front porch, front living area, and attic space. The residence sustained heavy fire, smoke, and heat damage.

The fire was under control at 1:54 a.m.

Three occupants were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

No injuries to firefighters. The occupant rescued was transported to SNGH in critical condition with the flight crew of Nightingale Air Ambulance. The occupant rescued by citizens was evaluated on scene by medics and refused transportation to the hospital.

The cause of this fire in under investigation.