WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were on the scene of a deadly shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station Wednesday morning.

Officials said the person who died was a Metro employee. Three other people also were shot.

Of those who were hurt, two had leg wounds and the other person had a hand injury. All three were receiving treatment.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” said one witness, who didn’t want to be identified. He told DC News Now that the person who was shooting appeared to be firing at random and referred to himself as a “killmonger.”

Metro has released a statement about the shooting at Potomac Avenue Station saying “It’s mourning the loss of a heroic employee, Robert Cunningham, who intervened on behalf of a customer today at Potomac Avenue Station and was a victim of senseless gun violence. Mr. Cunningham was 64 years old and a mechanic in our power department. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.”

The chair of Metro Paul C. Smedberg released a statement saying:

On behalf of the Metro Board, words cannot express how saddened we are to learn about the death of Mr. Cunningham. We understand that the employee acted with extreme bravery to help a customer who was being threatened by the shooter. To the family of the Metro employee, please accept our sincerest condolences. The Board is working with management to support the Metro family.”

The General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Randy Clarke also released a statement saying:

“Today, I feel profound sadness about the loss of our Metro family member, Robert Cunningham. We grieve for our employee, his family, and all who have been affected by this senseless tragedy. I appreciate the outpouring of support Metro has received today. Gun violence must stop. Unfortunately, Metro is not immune to the violence that our country is experiencing right now. These senseless acts must be addressed together by our leaders and community. We will take time to process this loss and take care of our employees. We are all hurting and will continue to lean on each other for support.”

“I’M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE”: A witness tells me that this shooting started on a bus, and continued down into the Potomac Ave Metro Station.



He said the shooter appeared to be firing at random & referred to himself as a “kill-monger”.



Witness did not want to be on cam. pic.twitter.com/7MPLBL9MXT — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) February 1, 2023

Police said they arrested the accused shooter on the platform.

Service on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines were suspended between Federal Center SW and Minnesota Avenue / Benning Road.