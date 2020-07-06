Three injured after medic vehicle hit head on at Portsmouth Fire Station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were hurt after a head-on collision out of the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street Monday morning.

Portsmouth Police say they were notified about the accident just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Effingham Street.

Police say a medic was pulling out of the fire station garage when a gray Infinity hit the medic unit head on. The crash pushed the medic unit into another hazmat unit.

Two medics were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had to be extricated with possible life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still on scene and currently have Effingham Street blocked off which they investigate.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.