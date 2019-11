JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

Fire officials say they were notified for a residential structure at 3:09 a.m. in the 2800 block of Hidden Lake Drive.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. Three people were able to make it out of the house with the assistance from firefighters.

There were no injuries reported. The residents will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.