BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide/suicide that led to the death of three people Friday night.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. of a shooting at a home at 1465 B Street in the Bridgeton community. The caller said her husband had shot her parents and was still in the home. She was able to escape.

Deputies arrived and entered the home. They found the bodies of a man and woman in the kitchen, both dead from gunshot wounds. Officials said a man was found in the garage with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center by EMS, where he later died.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with WNCT did not want to go on camera. However, they said drugs and mental health were issues at hand leading up to the fatal incident.

Another neighbor who agreed to go on camera, described the scene Friday night when law enforcement arrived.

“All I see was about 20 police cars and three ambulances,” said neighbor Weldon Thurston. “And I’m … they just said that there was something had happened in the house and, I wasn’t first over here, just the neighbor. So it just is very sad, very sad. Lost her husband and mother and father. Very sad.”

Investigators from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted a search of the home and interviewed witnesses into late Friday. They said the case is being investigated as a double homicide/suicide, pending autopsy results and completion of the investigation. There is no threat to the community.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin and further investigation.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Bridgeton Police Department also responded and provided assistance, according to the sheriff’s office.