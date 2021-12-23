Three dead following early morning fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have died following an early morning fire in Newport News.

Newport News Fire Chief Jeff Johnson tells 10 On Your Side that the fire started around 3:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Collinwood Place, near Warwick Boulevard.

Three people have died, Johnson confirmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.