Three adults displaced after overnight fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First-responders were on scene Wednesday morning after officials say a two-story residential building caught fire.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue crews say they received a call for service to the 200 block of Webster Ave. shortly after midnight.

Crews add that once on scene, the fire was visible coming from the first floor and could be seen reaching up to the second story as well.

After a half-hour, officials say they were able to put the fire out.

No one was injured.

10 On Your Side learned three adults were displaced, but are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office.

For updates on that investigation, stay with WAVY News 10 on-air and online.