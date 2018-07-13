Thousands of outages reported across Peninsula; Busch Gardens impacted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Several thousand customers lost power across the Peninsula Friday morning, according to Dominion Energy Virginia.

Dominion’s map showed outages in multiple spots between the Toano area and Newport News. Reported outages on the Peninsula totaled more than 11,500 at the height.

Dominion spokesperson Kelly Rock confirmed the outage occurred at 10:30 a.m. and was due to an equipment failure. She said the majority of affected customers should have their power restored by 12:30 p.m.

Busch Gardens said in a tweet the park was impacted by Friday morning’s outage. In another tweet, just after noon, park officials said power had been restored.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis also tweeted that it was also impacted by this outage.

POWER NOTICE: Dominion Energy experienced a problem with their transmission line causing a disruption of power throughout Fort Eustis. Estimated outage time, is noon to 5 p.m. https://t.co/WTSg8fD9Wa

As soon as we get more information we will provide an update.— JB Langley-Eustis (@JBLEnews) July 13, 2018

Earlier Friday, just over 2,000 outages were reported near the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport. Newport News dispatch told WAVY.com a power line had caught fire on Denbigh Boulevard near McManus Boulevard.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.