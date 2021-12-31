Thousands lose power on Eastern Shore due to transmission issue

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people lost power Friday on the Eastern Shore due to a transmission issue.

A&N Electric first said the issue was affecting customers from Exmore south to bridge-tunnel. It was first reported just before noon, and 5,243 customers were without power as of 1:20 p.m.

A&N said crews were dispatched to patrol the transmission line to address the cause with the cooperative’s transmission partner and customers from Exmore to around Eastville should have had their power restored.

Though power was restored in that stretch, A&N’s map as of 1:50 p.m. showed 6,023 customers out, with another outage affecting about 3,000 people in the Onancock area.

This comes just 30 days after almost the whole Eastern Shore lost power due to another transmission issue. That problem was fixed a couple of hours later.

You can check outages and get updates on A&N’s website.