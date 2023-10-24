HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s almost time for Halloween! Enjoy a fun, Fall weekend in Hampton Roads with festivals, live music and parades.

For more Halloween fun, take a look at the Halloween Family Fun Events Guide.

Find spookier events on our Hampton Roads Haunted House and Ghost Walk Guide.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Chesapeake

Greenbrier Fall Festival

Historic Greenbrier Farms is opening it’s doors each weekend, all season long for a fun fall festival. Visit 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for pumpkins, bounce bouses, festival games, a farmer’s market and more. Some activities require the purchase of tickets. Parking is $10.

6th Annual Hampton Roads VegFest

On Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park VegFest is back! According to the event they are “celebrating a wide variety of plant-based fare, entertainment, vendors and activities.” The event is free and open to the public.

Chesapeake Police Department Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1-3 p.m. the Chesapeake Police Department, city departments and local businesses will sponsor a Trunk or Treat event at 3940 Airline Blvd. Stop by to show off your costume, and receive some treats.

Newport News

Night of the Living Museum

Visit the Virginia Living Museum for a weekend of Halloween Fun. On Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 explore the museum after dark! Put your costumes on and get ready for family-friendly Halloween fun. There will be fun and games in the museum and on the lawn. Don’t miss a dance party, laser show and more. The “Not the MythBusters Science Show” is back at the amphitheater. Timed tickets are required for the event. Children 2 and under are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult, 18 year or older.

City Center Fall Festival

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Oyster Point at City Center will host a fun Fall day! According to the event, the center will be transformed into a “family-friendly Fall-Fest and craft beverage lover’s haven.” With adult beverages, a kids zone, live music, food trucks, and an art exhibition there is fun for all! Festival entry is free and open to the public. There will also be free parking at the event.

Newport News Greek Festival

Visit the Newport News Greek Festival from Oct. 26-28. It will be at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Rd. Here is the daily schedule, below.

Thursday, Oct. 26 4-9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be church tours on Thursday and Friday. Don’t miss the fashion show on Saturday at 3 p.m. and the Traditional Costume of Greece – Live Exhibit. Watch Greek dance performances on Saturday and Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

Halloween Puppy Parade

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. bring your pups to their own Halloween parade! The parade will take place around Chelsea’s Business District. Afterwards head to Smartmouth Norfolk, 1309 Raleigh Ave. They will have pup cups, a costume contest and more. The event is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to support Elizabeth River Trail.

Masquerade in Ghent

On Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-10 p.m. Ghent’s Halloween street party is back! It will take place on Colley Ave between Shirley Ave and Brandon Ave. With Halloween fun, live music, kids activities and more.

And, wear your best costume to participate in the contest. Click here to register for the costume contest. Pre-judging begins at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Community Connect 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 28 visit Harbor Park for Norfolk Community Connect Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 3rd annual event will be a fun and informative day! It will have community organizations, vendors and resources. Entertainment includes face painting, zumba, games and more. Click here for more information.

LAVA Halloween Extravaganza

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3-11 p.m. there will be a block party at Toast, Perro Blanco and The Veil Brewing. There will be tribute performances from over 35 local musicians and bands. Click here to see information about performances. Tickets are on-sale now. Doors open at 3 p.m. and music begins at 3:45 p.m. Kids 12 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Suffolk

Downtown Suffolk Fall Festival

On Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-6 p.m. visit Downtown Historic Suffolk for a fall weekend! The downtown corridor will have fall drinks, fun, games, a petting zoo, kids activities and more. Trick-or-treating will take place from 4-6 p.m.

Virginia Beach

Boo Realm Halloween Festival

On Saturday, Oct 28 at noon visit New Realm in Virginia Beach for a spooky day! Celebrate Halloween in the Beer Garden with costumes, drink specials, a trick or treat vendor market, a petting zoo and more.

Fairway Frolic 2023: Mini-Golf Classic

On Oct. 27-28 visit Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library for mini golf in this two-day fundraiser.

Friday, Oct. 27 is a shotgun-style tournament. Sign up to play a round of golf from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are required. A ticket includes golf and BBQ dinner with a cash bar. Click here to purchase.

Saturday, Oct. 28 is open to the community for Library Links. For $2 per person or $10 for a group of six, play the course. Tickets are available on-site.

Williamsburg

A PRIVATE contracted fireworks display is planned for Sat. Oct. 28 in the Historic Area of Williamsburg. City officials wanted to give residents and businesses near Colonial Williamsburg a heads up about the display, which is expected to happen around 9 p.m. and last 4-minutes. Expect loud noises and flashes of light.

North Carolina

Kill Devil Hills

10th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade

Get your costumes ready for the Halloween Parade! Sunday, Oct. 29 visit Aviation Park for an afternoon of Halloween fun. Starting at 2 p.m. join for a trick-or-treat pre-party. At 3 p.m. the parade will begin, followed by an awards ceremony and photos.

Guests are encouraged to continue to the afternoon at First Flight Elementary School’s event Trick or Treat Night fundraising event. It begins at 4 p.m.

Registration is free and open to the public. You can register on-site or at the link here.