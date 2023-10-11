PLEASE NOTE: Some events below have been canceled due to inclement weather. Please check your specific event to ensure it is still on. If you’re aware of a listed event no longer happening, please email us so we can update the article.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With fall festivals, STEM community events and more, it is sure to be a fun weekend around the area!

Halloween events have begun in Hampton Roads. Take a look at the spooky events below.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Chesapeake

The Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction

The annual Bra-ha-ha hosted by the Chesapeake Reginal Heath Foundation kicked off this week. The Awards Show and Auction will take place on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets are still available for the event. Following the event, the bras will be on display at Lynnhaven Mall from Oct. 16-31. The money from the Bra-ha-ha events go toward providing mammograms and related services for non-insured and underinsured people in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Hampton

Historic Phoebus Fall Festival

Note: This event has been cancelled due to weather.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. visit the Historic Phoebus for an outdoor street fair. With food, fun and live music there is something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day. Over 60 local small businesses will be on site showcasing their food, crafts, treats and more. Here is the live music schedule below.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tidewater Tubas (Oompah Oktoberfest)

12-1 p.m. Lionsbridge (Reggae)

1:30-2:30 p.m. The Heart Stompers (Alt-Country)

3-4:15 p.m. Fade to Blue (Blues)

4:45-6 p.m. Bandit (Country Rock)

Haunted Barn

Visit Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary, 2521 N. Armistead Ave. on Oct. 13-14 from 7-9 p.m. Find out if the barn is haunted at this night of screams and fun. Event is great for all ages. All proceeds benefit the horses rescued from slaughter that reside at the sanctuary. Concessions will be available on site. Tickets cost $5 per person. Parking is free.

Newport News

3rd Annual STEM exploration Community Event

On Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. visit the Brooks Crossing Innovation

& Opportunity Center to learn all about STEM! The event is for all ages to get your STEM on. Explore STEM with more than 30 organizations on-site. Take part in interactive activities, hear from speakers and view hands-on exhibits. Another fun activity, the solar eclipse may be partially visible on Saturday — depending on weather. The event will also have food trucks on site. Click here to see the full list of exhibitors and vendors.

9th Annual Awesomely Autistic Art Show

On Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. visit the Gallery in the Alley, 9614 Hosier St. for an afternoon event of fine arts, performances, vendors and more. It is the ninth year of this event hosted by A Brighter Side to ASD, Inc. They are a non-profit providing opportunities for the Autism community of Hampton Roads.

National Fossil Day at the Virginia Living Museum

On Sunday, Oct. 15 the museum is hosting one-day-only activities for the whole family in honor of National Fossil Day. Events will take place from12-3 p.m. Learn about Virginia’s past through fossil examination and participate in fossil preparation and identification sessions. Guests will get a special sneak peek into the museum’s collections. This event is free with museum admission.

A day before, on Saturday, Oct. 14 visit the museum for Stargazing Night with a guided tour of the evening sky and laser shows all evening. Shows cost $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

Norfolk

Norfolk Greek Festival

The four-day festival starts on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 7220 Granby Street.

They’ll have all your favorite Greek treats on the menu, including chicken souvlaki sticks, lamb shanks, dolmathes, gyros, baklava — and of course, the loukoumades!

The festival is free to attend and includes dancing, music, vendors and more.

It goes through 6 p.m. Sunday night. You can see the full schedule, menu and more at their website.

The Third Annual Public Arts Festival: Fantastic Planet

On Oct. 13-15 visit Old Dominion University for the 3rd Annual Public Arts Festival. This year the festival will feature the Fantastic Planet series by internationally-renowned Australian artists Amanda Parer. With activities, performances and art it will be a dynamic weekend. The event will have a variety of pop-up performances from ODU Marching, the Rhythm Project and local DJs. Click here for a festival map.

Virginia Spirits Expo

The Virginia Spirits Expo is coming to Norfolk this weekend. Attendees at the Saturday, Oct. 14 event will enjoy Virginia-made craft spirits and cocktail tastings, food and live music. The expo is being held at MacArthur Center Square from 12-5 p.m., with VIP early access at 11 a.m.

More than 20 award-winning Virginia distilleries will offer samples.

Tickets can be purchased online at this link.. This is a 21 and older event; IDs will be checked. Limited tickets are available.

Portsmouth

6th Annual Maker Fest

On Saturday, Oct 14 visit downtown Portsmouth for the annual Maker Fest. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It takes place at The Children’s Museum of Virginia, the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum. According to the event, you can explore the “work-behind-the-work” of artisans and digital creatives. The day includes displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities including: 3D printing, weaving, painting and more. The event is included with admission at the Children’s Museum. It is free at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum. Click here to see the full list of activities.

James City County

Boo Bash at the Beach

Please note: This event has been cancelled due to the expected forecast.

The annual Boo Bash at the Beach is happening Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at Jamestown Beach Event Park! Boo Bash is a family-friendly Halloween event featuring hands-on activities, pumpkin carving and decorating, music, games, trackless train rides, food for purchase and a new “BOO-Tique” featuring merchandise vendors selling seasonal goods! All ages welcome — children must be accompanied by an adult. Trick-or-Treating on site for ages 12 and younger! Costumes welcome! Free admission, however, parking is $5 per car (cash or check only) and pumpkin decorating is $5 per pumpkin, available first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Virginia Beach

Please note: This event has been cancelled due to the anticipated inclement weather.

The 2023 Virginia Kidney Walk was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. There is no word yet if it will be rescheduled.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City

25th Annual Ghost Walk

On Oct. 13-14, visit the Arts of the Albemarle, 516 E. Main St. for ghost walk tours from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each night. Starting at the Ghost Walk Headquarters at the Arts of the Albemarle, take a tour around seven sites in Elizabeth City’s historic district. A ghost will greet you on this tour around private homes. Find your way through the tour with history lessons, home tours and live theater. Tickets are $15 per person.