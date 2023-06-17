PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– 1995’s wildly popular dance tune, This is How We Do It, propelled singer Montell Jordan to international fame. Nearly three decades later, virtual ministry is how co-pastors Montell and Kristin Jordan do it. The couple’s ministry, Master Peace Church, helps couples save failing marriages.

“We do marriage ministry for people. We try to make sure that couples have healthy strong marriages,” said Jordan in a Zoom interview. The ministry can be found on multiple social media platforms where the Jordans offer frank discussions on tough topics such as infidelity. He told 10 on Your Side the virtual format is ideal for celebrities, professional athletes, and even pastors.

“Master Peace was founded in a virtual space. If you can’t go to a local church, you can feel comfortable in your own surroundings with people or the community in your home,” said Jordan.

Almost 30 years after the release of the album that included his chart-topping hit, Jordan shared that he recently recouped with his record label. Jordan told 10 on our side he is proud to have penned a song that his fans can call their own.

“I think people have adopted it and made it their own and I’m ok with that because they still allow me to do it from time to time, said the 6′ 8” Jordan in a roar of laughter.

Sunday night, Jordan will follow the group 702 on stage for the second annual Juneteenth, Freedom Day celebration on the downtown Portsmouth Waterfront. In the mid 90’s, the Las Vegas rooted group, discovered by comedian Sinbad, burnished R&B’s staying power with hits such as Where My Girls At and Steelo which were penned by Portsmouth’s own Missy Elliott. In a recent interview, members LeMisha Grinstead and lead singer Kameelah Williams told 10 on Your Side they treasure memories of working with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“She is just hilarious; I mean funny as all outdoors she [Missy] kept us laughing the entire time…anytime we had a session with her it was a joy ” said Grinstead.



Lead singer, Kameelah Williams told 10 on Your Side the group is thrilled to perform Missy Elliott hits in her hometown. “We will do our best to give high energy excitement; Missy is definitely part of our discography; so of course, we will be singing the hits she wrote for us: Where My girls at and Steelo.

Pastor Jordan delivered this closing message about music and the 757.

“I know that V-A, y’all put out some hit makers in that very creative space in the world.

And returning there to spend some time, June 18th, is going to be a great. I’m excited for several reasons: one because is fathers day, and I’m a father of course and a big pappa (grandfather) so that of course is a big reason to celebrate with you. Also, that will be my 29th anniversary to my wife,” said Jordan.

Juneteenth, Freedom Day is sponsored by the City of Portsmouth and the Urban League of Hampton Roads. All events are free and open to the public.