There’s a sea level rise mitigation fund without any funds

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s called the Virginia Shoreline Resiliency Fund, but it has no money. The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission wants to change that.

The General Assembly approved the fund that would enable local governments to award low-interest loans to homeowners and businesses. The money could be used to mitigate flooding from sea level rise.

“Unfortunately when the fund was formed, it was not populated with any money by the Commonwealth,” said HRPDC Executive Director Robert Crum.

Documentary filmmaker James Balog featured Hampton Roads in his new film, “The Human Element”.

He says the effects of sea level rise are doubled in our area, because not only is the water rising, but the land is sinking.

“This lower part of Chesapeake Bay is ground zero for sea level rise on the East Coast of the United States. There’s more happening here than anywhere else,” said Balog.

The HRPDC will urge lawmakers to put $500,000 in the fund in the upcoming legislative session, and Crum says he hopes they’ll continue to make ongoing appropriations.