RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Marine Resources Commission has opened applications for its Waterman Apprentice Program.

“Our mission is to empower individuals with the technical skills, hands-on experience, and individual guidance they need to thrive in a fulfilling career in the seafood industry and beyond,” their website reads.

Apprenticeships are open to ages 12 and up. Applicants accepted for the program will receive training toward certification as a waterman’s apprentice to learn the commercial fishing trade. Waterman harvest fish, clams, oysters, crabs and other shellfish.

For the link to the application, click here.