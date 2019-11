VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach outdoor skating rink, known as “VB ICE”, postponed its opening for the season due to poor weather conditions.

The newly innovated outdoor rink was scheduled to open Saturday at 10 a.m.

Sadly, we will not be able to open today due to the poor weather conditions. We will keep you posted and let you know as soon as we’re able to open. Thank you for your patience. ❄️❄️❄️ Posted by VB Ice on Saturday, November 16, 2019

The rink will be open through Jan. 6 and is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

