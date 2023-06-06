NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads says it awarded $6 million in grants to 49 local nonprofit organizations.

According to the UWSHR, the grants made possible by volunteers and donors highlight the critical role the United Way plays in the community.

The UWSHR says that thanks to the generosity of donors and corporate partners, they were able to increase the funds available by $2 million this year.

The 49 nonprofits represent 82 community programs in priority areas of education, health and economic mobility.

A spokesperson at the UWSHR stated that of the $6 million awarded, 46 percent went to programs focused on education, 30 percent to programs supporting health and 24 percent to programs to build economic mobility.