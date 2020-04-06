Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

The Queen addresses the UK’s response to coronavirus in a rare broadcast

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (WLNS) – Queen Elizabeth II made a special address to the UK and the Commonwealth about the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” said The Queen.

In an address to the nation, the 93-year-old queen said the pandemic had caused enormous disruptions, bringing grief, financial difficulties and daunting challenges to everybody, according to a report from the Associated Press.

4,934 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, a rise of 621 in one day, according to BBC News.

Credit: BBC News

The speech, which was pre-recorded at Windsor Castle, marks her fifth special televised address to the public, according to Royal Producer at ITV News, Lizzie Robinson.

The other four televised special addresses during her reign include the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, ahead of the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002, following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, and about the Gulf War in 1991.

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held telephone conversations with staff at two UK hospitals to thank them for their tireless work responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, The Countess of Wessex joined a series of video conferences to find out how different communities are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories