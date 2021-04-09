The Heart of Healing: Behind the investigation

PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s year-long investigation into Dr. Javaid Perwaiz closed out on Thursday with the release of our final episode, “Chapter 10: The Heart of Healing.”

Chapter 10 focused on patients who are working to find healing from the long-term trauma they’re experiencing in the aftermath of Perwaiz’ arrest and conviction. Our investigators interviewed local therapists who are aiding Perwaiz’ patients, and a medical malpractice attorney who said that finding justice in the courtroom can be a difficult and daunting task.

“The Patients v. Perwaiz” is a 10-part series. To watch the series, click here.

In the recording above, which as originally streamed live on Friday, April 9, our team answered viewer questions about “Chapter 10: The Heart of Healing.”

