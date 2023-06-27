NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has reached a historic milestone in its mission to mitigate hunger.

In less than a year, the organization has distributed 20 million pounds of food to those in need.

This is significant considering the organization’s food distribution is greater now than it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when financial support was at an all time high.

“Our ability to distribute 20 million pounds of nutritious food in less than one year is a testament

to the relentless dedication of our staff, the selflessness of our volunteers, and the unwavering

support of our donors,” said Foodbank President and CEO Christopher Tan. “Their tireless

efforts of addressing hunger head-on have made a profound difference in the lives of countless

individuals and families in our community.”

