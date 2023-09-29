NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 33rd Annual Virginia Children’s Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct 7 at Town Point Park along the downtown Norfolk waterfront.

This festival is expected to have a wide variety of interactive experiences for children of all ages, including a rainbow puppet show, interactive wildlife presentations and live performances from WHRO public media’s Greenbeats!

A complete listing of festival entertainment can be found online. Tickets are $5 (infants age one & under are free) and can be purchased online.