HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s almost Thanksgiving in Hampton Roads. Take a look below to find places to give or receive this holiday season.

26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

When/Where: Multiple locations. The weekend of November 18-20.

Tabb/Yorktown: Kroger at 5007 Victory Blvd. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kroger at 5007 Victory Blvd. Hampton: 1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Around the clock from Friday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m.

1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Suffolk: 1017 University Blvd, Suffolk. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1017 University Blvd, Suffolk. Virginia Beach: Pembroke Mall (behind Target) 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. Around the clock from Friday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m.

Pembroke Mall (behind Target) 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

What: A drive-thru style food collection event will last for over 57-hours.

How to give: Drive-thru physical donations at one of the locations or donating funds. For more information, including a list of what to donate, click here.

Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration

Where: New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News, VA 23608

When: Saturday, November 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

What: Residents will be provided delicious meals in to-go boxes. There will also be live music performances at the event. The catering will be provided by Roger and Peggy Wilson, owners of Queensway Soul Cafe.

How to give: Donate here to support the event.

How to receive: Show up to the event to receive to-go box meals while supplies last. No registration or reservations are required.

First Settlers Region’s 13th Annual Turkeys in the Trunk

Where: Checkered Flag Porsche, 2865 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

When: Saturday, November 19. Weigh-in from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., meet at 2 pm., and then drive to the Mayflower Marathon food drive. Please don’t arrive before 1 p.m.

What: Turkey and thanksgiving fixings donation event in connection with the Mayflower Marathon food drive.

How to give: Load up your trunk with frozen turkeys, canned vegetables and other Thanksgiving meal items for donations. The crew on-site will weigh your items in a competition to win a Porsche prize. Then, drive over to the Mayflower Marathon food drive to donate your items.

How to receive: The 26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive will be donating the items.

James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA Turkey Trot

Where: James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA, 300 Crescent Dr, Franklin, VA 23851

When: Thursday, November 24 at 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

What: This casual walk or run turkey trot event is open for the whole family. Children must be accompanied by an adult. T-shirts are available for purchase.

How to give: The event asks to please bring a can of food to donate.

LGBT Life Center Thanksgiving Food Drive

Where: Multiple locations around the Hampton Roads area.

When: During the holiday season.

What: 21st Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

How to give: If you are interested in giving, click here to donate.

How to receive: If you are interested in receiving a Thanksgiving basket, click here to sign up.

Thanksgiving Give & Receive Event

Where: Kenneth Wallace Center, 2315 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA 23661

When: Saturday, November 19, give from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; receive from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

What: The Do Gooders of Hampton Roads is hosting a give and receive event. Enjoy fellowship and hot cocoa at the event after you give or receive. RSVP information is available at the link to sign up to donate or receive.

How to give: In the morning, bring frozen turkeys and non perishable trimmings to donate. RSVP for the event.

How to receive: In the afternoon, receive a turkey (turkeys available while supplies last and limited to one turkey per household) and trimmings. RSVP for the event.

WinterLights Virginia Dare Night

Where: The Elizabethan Gardens, 1411 National Park Dr, Manteo, NC

When: On Sunday, November 27 at 5 p.m. for donation collection, and doors open at 6 p.m.

What: WinterLights event for Dare County, Currituck County, and Ocracoke Island residents to aid local families in need. Residents must show proof of residency at the event.

How to give: Donate non-perishable food items at the event. Some donation recommendations include, canned goods, pasta products, cereal, toilet paper, and paper towels.

How to receive: At this event, “Virginia Dare Night” will support the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

If you know of another local event collecting or providing food donations, please let us know.