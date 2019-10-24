Teen who shot and killed Virginia Beach employee will be tried as an adult

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year old charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony will be tried as an adult, a Virginia Beach judge ruled Wednesday.

Police say the teenager shot and killed 23-year-old Cole Grant, a Virginia Beach employee, outside of Croc’s Bistro in May.

During the preliminary hearing Wednesday, a friend of the victim who witnessed the shooting described what happened that night.

According to the witness, he, Cole, and two others were in his truck after a shift at work that night. While waiting at the end of the driveway three teenagers were walking. The witness said the group smelled marijuana coming from the teens.

The witness explained he heard someone from inside his truck call out something like “you can’t smoke that here” addressed toward the three teenagers.

A couple moments later the witness said he then recalls seeing a bright flash, hearing his back window blown out, then seeing his friend Cole with a gunshot wound to his head.

The second witness, a detective that night, says while speaking with the suspect, he said that he was scared in the moment and wanted to scare them. The detective also says the teen suspect admitted to pointing the gun at the truck and pulling the trigger, but was not aiming at anyone in particular.

The judge certified the charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

When the prosecution asked to move the suspect from the juvenile detention center, the judge decided against it, saying the suspect is not a threat to anyone inside the center.

The teen’s trial is set to begin on December 11.