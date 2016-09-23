Teen to serve 45 years for 2015 murder of woman in Newport News

Live Now
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager will serve 45 years in prison for killing a woman he knew in Newport News in 2015.

Nathaniel Hewitt was sentenced Friday to 40 years for murder and five years for a weapons charge.

Stephanie Shaw, 41, was discovered dead in January 2015. Officers responded to her Logan Place apartment and found her bleeding and unresponsive.

Five months later, after extensive forensic testing at the state lab, Newport News police identified Hewitt as a suspect and arrested him.

