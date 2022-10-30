CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured two teenage males .
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Acorn Street at 11:03 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a gold SUV drove past the area firing several rounds injuring two teenage males.
Both victims were taken to the local hospital. One has non-life-threatening injuries while the other has serious injuries.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.