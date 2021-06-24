Teen seriously hurt after shooting overnight on Drake Circle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was seriously injured in a shooting overnight in Chesapeake.
It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Drake Circle at the Ipswich Townvillas. Officers returned to the area later in the morning to knock on doors.
A neighbor told 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding that she called police after hearing six gunshots. Police have released few details in the case but said the teen was seriously hurt.
There’s no suspect information at this time. Check back for updates.