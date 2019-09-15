Teen extricated from vehicle after accident on Northampton Boulevard in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager had to be extricated from a vehicle after an accident on Northampton Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Emergency dispatchers were called about the single-vehicle accident around midnight. Virginia Beach Police say it happened in the 4900 block.

The boy was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and was the only person inside of it, according to police.

Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department were able to get him out of the vehicle.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, police say.

The ramps between Northampton Boulevard and Independence Boulevard were closed off as police investigated the accident.

