PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s high-speed internet access is set to expand.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) announced the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program will now receive almost $5 million in funding for the Commonwealth. The fund totaling $4,999,975.50 will allow Virginia to develop plans for broadband expansion projects across the state.

The BEAD Program funding was awarded to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The program stems from the bipartisan infrastructure law, and provides over $42 billion in funding to expand high-speed internet across all states and territories.

In a joint statement, the Senators spoke about the importance of infrastructure and said, “But in the twenty-first century, infrastructure doesn’t stop at roads and bridges–it must include access to broadband. That’s why we fought to make sure the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would also help close the digital divide in Virginia and provide access to affordable, reliable broadband to every corner of the Commonwealth.”