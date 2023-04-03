(WAVY) — A new study shows Virginia is one of the most crypto-obsessed states.

The study was conducted by Cryptobetting.org, a crypto education platform also providing advice and reviews regarding crypto gambling sites.

Researchers examined online search terms frequently used by those interested in cryptocurrency trading. The terms were combined to find each state’s average search for words associated with the topic, per 100,000 people.

Virginia ranks as the ninth state for crypto enthusiasm. Virginia’s search volume per capita is 1,675 per 100k residents.

“Cryptocurrencies kicked off 2023 with their highest levels in months. Cryptocurrency offers freedoms from traditional financial infrastructure and with its constant development, it’s fascinating to keep up to date with the places taking the largest interest in this area,” a spokesperson for cryptobetting.org said.

The data shows Nevada is the state with the most interest in crypto so far this year, with California coming in second for most overall searches in the United States.

As for the states with the least crypto interest; that goes to Mississippi, West Virginia and Louisiana.

The entire list of the top 10 states showing the most interest in cryptocurrency so far this year:

Nevada California New York New Jersey Washington Florida Massachusetts Colorado Virginia Oregon

Click here to view the published study to see how all states ranked.