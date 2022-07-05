Technology researchers from the University of Oxford suggest doing a regular app audit on your cell phone to delete unused or unwanted apps.

PORTSMOUTH Va. (WAVY) – Technology researchers from the University of Oxford suggest doing a regular app audit on your cell phone to delete unused or unwanted apps.

The app audit will also refresh your data.

Researchers also suggest removing unnecessary free apps that sell your data to make a profit.

Remember to check for bad company practices of apps and review the privacy policies.

You can also prevent ads from tracking your usage between different sites.

Also, review how apps track your location history, and the length of time they will be tracking you.