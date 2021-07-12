Sentara officials: Some member information released after cybersecurity issue with Optima Health vendor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara officials said a third-party vendor for Optima Health was recently the subject of a cybersecurity “incident” in which some members’ private information was disclosed.

Sentara officials said the cybersecurity issue was with MultiPlan, which is a third-party vendor. The breach impacted 3,421 members who are primarily in Virginia and Ohio.

Of those impacted, only 57 had more than a name and claim number disclosed, Sentara Healthcare spokesperson Dale Gauding said.

MultiPlan is working with law enforcement to investigate and find who was responsible for the cybersecurity incident. Optima Health is also cooperating.

“Our primary concern and focus is on supporting those directly affected,” Gauding said.

Members who were impacted are being contacted directly with information on the incident how to move forward.

Optima Health is still processing member claims in “a secure and effective manner,” Gauding said.

